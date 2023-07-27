DoT Jammu, AoL organize ‘Har Ghar Dhyan’ workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Licensed Service Area (LSA) Jammu in collaboration with Art of Living (AoL) organized ‘Har Ghar Dhyan’ workshop under the patronage of Deputy Director General Arun Agarwal and supervision of Assistance Director of DoT (LSA) Vijay Kumar at AoL Gyan Mandir, Adarsh Enclave, Trikuta Nagar.

The workshop started with the welcome address presented by Vijay Kumar (Assistance Director, DoT) who said that such sessions and practices are need of the hour for all. He talked about upcoming programmes in DoT to work seriously on stress management of senior officials and staff of DoT and BSNL.

The resource persons for the workshop were Shakti Sagar (senior faculty and DTC, AoL Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Chapter) and Ajay Kapoor (State coordinator, AoL- Bureau of Communications and Projects).

Shakti Sagar very beautifully explained how the change in life style adopting meditation, pranayama and stress relieving kriyas help in boosting immunity and health, relieve stress, anxiety and depression, and has ability to manage our mind, increasing stamina to work relentlessly for longer durations due to such nature of their job.

He conducted pranayama and short but powerful meditation sessions for faculty members and students. The senior official and staff felt very relaxed and positive after the meditation session and shared it.

“The practice of meditation is to maintain mental hygiene. A calm mind, focused attention, good concentration, improved communication skills, unshakeable inner strength, healing powers, relaxation, rejuvenation, better sleep quality are the natural effects of meditation practice, said Ajay Kapoor in concluding session.

A Question-Answer session was also conducted for participants. Later, planters were given in the honour to Ajay Kapoor and Shakti Sagar in the presence of Sudarshan sudan DGM (Admin) BSNL and other senior DoT and BSNL officials.

The workshop concluded with vote of thanks presented by Arun Agarwal.