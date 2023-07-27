AAP demands nomination of more Assembly seats for PoJK DPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Seeking a review of Para 15 (b) of the recently passed Act, Aam Aadmi Party, Jammu Kashmir unit, has demanded more seats under nomination category for Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the J&K Legislative Assembly.

“To dispense justice to migrant community after such a long gap of sufferings, AAP strongly feels that review of Para 15 (b) of JK Reorganization Act 2019 be carried out with due diligence and a visibly fair and transparent method of calculation be adopted to work out genuine number of seats under Nomination Category for enabling political empowerment to the community besides releasing one third of the reserved seats numbering to a total of 8 seats to satisfy genuine demand raised time and again by the Displaced Persons of 1947-48, 1965 and 1971 Indo Pak War,” said Om Parkash Khajuria, Co-chairman AAP, J&K, while addressing a press conference, here today.

While elaborating, he said that a total of 41,119 families were displaced during 1947-48, and 10065 families got displaced during 1965 and 1971 Indo- Pak War, thus totaling the number to 51184, which has been wrongly mentioned as total 41844 in the Bill.

“This number at present has swelled to more than 2.5 lakh families with approximately around 14 lakh members spread over all ten districts of Jammu Province. Hence, provision made in the JX Reorganization Act 2019 under para 15 (b) added vide JK Reorganization (Amendment) Act 2023 is highly unjustified, inadequate and grossly under representation of the said community,” said the AAP leader and added that nomination of only one Assembly seat to such a large population of the community is unjustified and speaks for itself.

He also demanded that one third of the total 24 Assembly seats reserved for PoJK should be defreezed for giving representation to the Displaced Persons as recommended by Joint Parliamentary Committee.

AAP leaders Amrik Singh, Rajiv Mahajan, M C Sudan, Raj Kumar and Mohinder Pal Singh were present in the press conference.