Billawaria chairs 18th Standing Committee meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria chaired 18th “Skill Upgradation & Self Employment” Standing Committee meeting in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here , today. The meeting was attended by Standing Committee members Jaideep Sharma, Neelam Nargotra, Rahul Kumar and representatives of local trade and industry and NGOs working towards the skill development of the youth.

Deputy Mayor along with the Committee members discussed various ongoing skill development programmes. He said that the rising issue of unemployment among the youth has put forth an innovative strategy to empower the unemployed through Self Help Groups (SHGs). This ground breaking initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities and financial independence to the youth of Jammu. Recognizing the potential of SHGs in fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth, Billawaria has outlined a comprehensive plan to empower the unemployed youth. By forming SHGs, the youth will be able to leverage their skills and talents to generate income, thereby reducing their dependence on traditional job opportunities.

One of the key aspects of this strategy is to provide financial support and guidance to the SHGs. Deputy Mayor, has proposed the establishment of a dedicated fund that will provide loans at low interest rates to the SHGs, enabling them to start their own businesses or engage in income-generating activities. This financial assistance will not only kick start their entrepreneurial journey but also instil a sense of confidence and self-reliance among the youth.

Moreover, Deputy Mayor emphasized the importance of skill development and vocational training to enhance the employability of the youth. Under this initiative, the SHGs will receive access to specialized training programmes and workshops, equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

To ensure the success of this programmes, Deputy Mayor, is actively collaborating with various Government agencies, financial institutions, and industry experts. By fostering partnerships and creating a supportive ecosystem, the aim is to create a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of these SHGs.