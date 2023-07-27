VC highlights CUJ initiatives in line with NEP-2020

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 27: Celebrating three years of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Central University of Jammu Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sanjeev Jain today talked about various steps and reforms taken in CUJ to bring the desired transformation in higher education like revamping the curricular practices by focusing on outcome-based curricular structures, holistic education through multidisciplinary approaches, initiation of start-up policy etc.

Talking to media persons on the campus, he said that all efforts are being made to equip the students with 21st century skills like critical thinking, decision making, problem-solving etc to prepare them for various opportunities across the nation and abroad as envisioned in NEP 2020.

The Vice Chancellor also highlighted the goal of achieving institutional excellence in line with NEP 2020, which goes beyond disciplinary lines and envisions inter- and trans-disciplinary teaching and research.

Dr J N Baliya Head, Department of Educational Studies, who accompanied the VC, said that the CUJ is working tirelessly for the effective implementation of the policy by organizing a series of interactive academic programs, workshops, seminars/webinars, panel discussions to create awareness and sharing insights to contribute in making education Bharat-centric and bringing qualitative improvement by suggesting a road map for effective implementation of the policy.

Dr Ritu Bakshi, Dean Students Welfare, talked about the relevance of Indian Knowledge System in the contemporary times and informed that the university is working for the curriculum integration of IKS-based courses, skills, subjects etc that empower the learners with varied capacities. She opined that this transformative policy acts as a catalyst not only in inculcating the requisite skills and talents rooted in the Indian ethos and culture but also in restoration and transmission of Indian cultural heritage and glory of India as Vishwaguru in context of knowledge.

Prof Suram Singh, Controller of Examination, stressed upon various curriculum and pedagogical aspects like holistic assessment of learners, flexibility in examinations, e-assessment portal etc. He further highlighted the successful implementation of Learning Management System, MOODLE to monitor the learners’ performance, e- content delivery and enhance learning outcomes in Central University of Jammu.