Don’t Use Such Actions Which Tomorrow Will Inflict On You: Farooq On MP Sanjay Singh Arrest

Srinagar, Oct 5: National Conference president and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Thursday came in support of arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and asked the government not to use such actions which tomorrow will inflict on them.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Wednesday.

“Sanjay Singh has been very vocal in the Parliament against many acts of Government which he opposed. I think it is wrong to arrest a legislator who is absolutely clean and has been put behind bars because, according to what I heard, that he did not answer certain questions. You don’t arrest a person for not answering a question. If you have something against him, take him to the court,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Abdullah said that how long will such arrests continue as the education minister Manish Sisodia is already in jail.

“…Poor education minister is already in jail and how long will this continue?” the former chief minister asked.

He said India is a democratic country and everyone has rights.

“For God sake don’t use such actions which tomorrow will inflict on you. You are not going to be in power everyday. One day this is going to hit you. Think of that day,” Abdullah said.

On Ravinder Raina’s statement that if opposition was so concerned for constitution and democratic institutions then why they boycotted the Urban Local Bodies earlier, the NC president said the BJP chief gave a statement without understanding.

“No doubt we didn’t take part when Panchayat elections were held. I feel very sad about it. Looking at it those people who decided that it should not be done. We did it wrong. But we did take part in the DDC elections that. National Conference may not have taken part but what about other parties who took part,” Abdullah said.

“ We are asking for our constitutional rights which have been suspended in this state ever since the UT has been created. We are asking for our constitutional rights,” he added.

The opposition parties in J&K had announced to hold a protest on October 10 alleging that the democratic rights of the people were under attack. (Agencies)