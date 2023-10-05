All Measures In Place To Counter Drone Threat, Prepared For Any Eventuality: IAF

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Indian Air Force has put all measures in place to counter the threat of drones from across the Indo-Pak border in Jammu, a senior IAF official said, adding that it is prepared for all eventualities.

The official added that most operations undertaken by IAF in the region have been successful. “See we are prepared for any eventuality and all measures are in place,” Air Officer Commanding (AoC) Jammu, Air Commodore S S Rawat told reporters here to a question on drone threats.

On being asked about the success rate of IAF’s surveillance operations, Rawat said most of the operations are successful. The IAF is deployed for such operations in coordination with the Army, Rawat added.

On the flash floods in Sikkim floods, the AoC said security forces and the administration are doing their best. “Whatever is possible is being done. We have sympathies with them,” he said.

Another official added that the IAF personnel are trained for such rescue and relief operations. AoC is empowered to conduct any such operation, he said.

Fourteen bodies have been found so far while 102 people, including 22 Army personnel, remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin. (AGENCIES)