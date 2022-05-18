Don’t let JKPSC become ‘defunct’

JKPSC is on the verge of getting defunct as already it is reeling under the member strength shortage while another member on it is going to complete its term early next month , the Commission is reduced to just three members’ strength and thus not fulfilling the minimum criteria of the requisite quorum. How can the assigned ”business” be transacted under such circumstances and how much can the career prospects and future career building of numerous aspiring candidates, recruitment and departmental promotions etc, be in jeopardy is not being taken into account. Before things go out of control, it is suggested to take immediate steps to have the members nominated / selected under the due process to be working on the Commission so that it does not slip into dormancy.