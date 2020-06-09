Don’t harass traders over parking issue: CTF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Subsequent to the meeting of market stake holders with Divisional administration and Police authorities regarding unlock process and adoption of new SOPs, Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) today appealed the business community to adhere to all the precautionary measures and cautioned administration against harassing the trading community on parking or other issues.

President of the CTF, Neeraj Anand in a press statement said, ” We highly appreciate the initiative of the administration in interacting with market forces and understanding the sensitivities of the issues facing the business community.”

Talking about new market timings, he said, “Let there be no confusion that now on markets are allowed to function from 9 am till 7 pm however, certain market associations have mutually decided to function till 5 pm only as a social responsibility measure to help decongest the markets”.

“We appreciate such voluntarily moves while as also clarify that markets can remain operative till 7 p.m.”

Anand however, expressed resentment over reports of high handedness by some young officers over parking of vehicles and other actions taken over ill- informed understanding of SOPs.

“We appeal to young officers to fully understand the SOPs and treat business community with due respect, in these challenging times there is lot of mental stress due to the pandemic and its economic fallouts, administration should be extending helping hand and appreciate that to maintain essential and other supplies, business community is also risking lives just like other Corona warriors.

Neeraj appealed to the administration to expedite sanitisation and random Covid-19 sample collections from high foot fall markets.

Raman Gupta, Shiv Kumar Gupta , Dinesh Gupta, Tushaar Mahajan, Ajay Gupta and Parag Abrol were present during the meeting.