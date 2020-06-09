Medical Assistants demand inclusion in registration process

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 9: The Medical Assistants today demanded inclusion in the registration process governed by the Central Pharmacy Act in order to obtain the licenses.

Scores of such aspirants held protest here wherein they said that Medical Assistant’s diploma is not registered by the Pharmacy Council of India due to which they are able to register and obtain a license.

“We are facing a number of problems since last 4-5 months, we have continuously protested against the injustices, but it’s very unfortunate to say that so far we didn’t have seen any statement on this issue from the UT administration,” the aspirants said.

It is pertinent to mention here that after J&K was converted into a UT, the State Pharmacy Council laws got abolished instead of that Indian Pharmacy Council laws are being implemented in J&K.

There are around 20,000 such diploma holders—some of whom are still pursuing the same. The aspirants said that their future is at stake.

They said that the maximum number of students belong to middle-class families who cannot afford degrees. “We have already spent 2-3 years and lakhs of rupees on this diploma, now we can’t afford more,” they said.

They said that at last, they are making a humble request to the UT administration especially head of UT LG to kindly look in this matter as soon as possible so that the future of 20,000 youth can be saved.