JMC team listens problems of people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: A team of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) comprising Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta; Avny Lavasa, JMC Commissioner and Youdhvir Singh, Councilor Ward No. 73 today toured the areas from Karan Bagh to Bhour Camp and Chatha and took stock of the difficulties being faced by the people there.

The JMC team was informed that non-completion of a Nallah from Karan Bagh to Chatha by Rural Development Department (RDD) has increased problems of the locals living there.

The locals said, about 50 meters of Nallah has been left incomplete by RDD.

Youdhvir Singh, Councilor Ward No. 73 told the Mayor and JMC Commissioner that the incomplete Nallah causes a lot of problems in every rainy season by damaging household items of locals and poses threat to human lives in low lying areas as water enters in the residential areas even upto seven ft in height affecting 500 to 700 families.

Speaking on the occasion the Mayor said that UEED has prepared an estimate of Rs 17.36 lakh to complete the construction work of left over portion of the Nallah.

He asked the JMC Commissioner to accord necessary administrative approval on priority and also directed the engineers concerned to execute the remaining construction work of Nallah well before the rainy season.