Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 25 a cylinder, to cost Rs 859 in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI, August 18: Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi. Earlier on July 1st, the price of the LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50. New rates are effective from 17th August.

The price has been hiked in similar proportion across the country.

This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking gas prices. A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This was hiked to Rs 834 on July 1. Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first day of every month.

Between January 1 and August 17, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has gone up by Rs 165 each. At present prices, electric cooking is cheaper than LPG.

In Mumbai too, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 859.5, whereas till now it was Rs 834.50. In Kolkata, the rate of LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 861 to Rs 886 per cylinder.

Whereas for an LPG cylinder in Chennai from today you will have to pay Rs 875.50, which was Rs 850.50 till yesterday.

For an LPG cylinder in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, you will have to pay Rs 897.5. And, Rs 866.50 will have to be paid for LPG in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Agencies)