“Does Not Make Any Difference To BJP”: Jitendra Singh On Priyanka Gandhi Contesting From Wayanad

JAMMU, June 18: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the candidature of Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad does not make any difference to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“As far as BJP is concerned, it does not make any difference to us. BJP is such a party that it is always ready for any kind of polls. Our party workers are always ready even when woken up from sleep,” Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

He was responding to a query about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in a bypoll.