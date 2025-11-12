Doda Police Continues Searches For 6th Consecutive Day, OGW’s Surrender, Killed Terrorists, JKNOP’s Under Scanner

Doda, Nov 12: On the 6th consecutive day, Doda Police continued its extensive crackdown against Over Ground Workers (OGWs), sympathizers, and associates of surrendered, released, and killed terrorists across the district.

The ongoing operations form a crucial part of the district-wide campaign to dismantle the terror support network and strengthen preventive policing measures.

Searches were conducted at multiple locations under the supervision of SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta–JKPS, wherein the police teams thoroughly verified the antecedents of persons previously linked with terror activities, JKNOPs, and individuals under surveillance. The operations also included detailed verification of SIM card vendors to ensure strict compliance with KYC norms and to prevent misuse of communication networks by anti-national elements.

During the course of action, several individuals were booked under preventive sections of law for their suspicious activities and potential involvement in supporting terror-related elements. Police have also warned that anyone found providing shelter, support, or logistical aid to active or former terrorists will face strict legal consequences.

The drive reflects Doda Police’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the district and to ensuring that no individual or network succeeds in reviving the terror ecosystem in any form.

Doda Police appeals to the public to cooperate and share any information related to suspicious movements or persons with the nearest Police Station or through helpline numbers. Identity of the informer shall be kept confidential. (KNC)