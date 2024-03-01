DM reviews progress of canal desilting works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 29: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a meeting to assess the progress of desilting and maintenance works of the irrigation canals in the district.

The review session focused on both minor and major canals in Division I, Division II and Sub Division Akhnoor. With the farming season drawing close, the District Magistrate emphasised the need to expedite desilting works to ensure timely release of irrigation water.

Particular attention was given to desilting and maintenance works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), with an emphasis on their prompt completion.

DM directed the Sub Divisional Magistrates to make sure that no waste or debris is disposed off in the canals post-desilting. It was underlined that prompt clearance of channels is crucial to ensure an uninterrupted supply of irrigation water.

Additionally, the proper disposal of materials extracted during desilting was highlighted as a key responsibility for the SDMs. Assistant Commissioner Development Dr Vikas Sharma and Block Development Officers were also entrusted with essential roles in this vital exercise.

The meeting saw the participation of officers, including the SE Hydraulic Circle Jammu, Executive Engineers of Irrigation & Flood Control, Executive Engineer RTIC, Chief Agriculture Officer Vikas Kundal besides others.