Intl Conference on ‘Computing, Communication and Cyber Security’ begins at SMVDU

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 29: The two day long International Conference on “Computing, Communication and Cyber Security (IC4S’05 Volume 1)” was inaugurated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), here today.

The conference inauguration session was graced by the Patron, Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor SMVDU, Co-Patron Kumud Ranjan Jha, Dean FoE SMVDU, Guest of Honor Prof. Phalguni Gupta, Vice Chancellor GLA University, General Chair Dr. Baijnath Kaushik, Coordinator Dr. Ajay Kaul and Dr. Sakshi Arora.

The inaugural session commenced with Dr. Ajay Kaul, Associate Professor, SoCSE, extending a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, along with faculty members, resource persons, and students.

The Vice Chancellor SMVDU expressed his gratitude towards the Higher Education Department Govt of J&K UT for funding of “High End Computing AI and Deep Learning Lab”.

Prof. Phalguni Gupta, Vice Chancellor GLA University flagged off the keynote session with an Introduction to Neural Networks focusing on the basics of Convolutional Networks.

The conference is dedicated to addressing the latest developments in computing, communications and cyber security on a global scale. By bringing together experts from these areas, the conference seeks to foster discussions on cutting-edge research and innovations. In the afternoon session, the delegates presented the papers to the session chair.

Among others who graced the inaugural day of conference included Dr. Manju Khari, Dr. Puneet Goyal, Dr. Akshma Chadha, Dr. Yusera Farooq Khan, Abhigya Mahajan and Tavneet, Subha.