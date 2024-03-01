AIG JS Johar awarded DG BPR&D Commendation Disc

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 29: In a prestigious ceremony held at the BPR&D Headquarters today, AIG (Crime & Complaints) PHQ J&K, Jatinder Singh Johar, was honored with the DG BPR&D Commendation Disc for his exemplary service and contribution to police training evaluation.

A statement said that in 2022, the BPR&D, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, established several committees to assess premier Police Training Academies/Institutions nationwide for the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the best Training Institutions for the year 2021-22.

It said Jatinder Singh Johar, then serving as AIG (Training/Policy) PHQ J&K, was appointed as a member of the Southern Zone Committee tasked with evaluating training institutions across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Over four phases, the committee meticulously evaluated selected training institutions in each state, submitting a comprehensive report to the BPR&D MHA, GoI, said the statement.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the evaluation process, Jatinder Singh Johar, now AIG (Crime & Complaints) PHQ J&K, along with other officers from the Evaluation Committees, was bestowed with the DG BPR&D Commendation Disc, during the investiture ceremony, it said.