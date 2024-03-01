Div Com for promotion of Suchetgarh to attract maximum tourist footfall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 29: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting to discuss the promotional plan to attract maximum tourist footfall to Suchetgarh Border.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, Senior Officials of BSF, Executing Agencies and other concerned departments.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the Tourism Department to launch a sustained publicity campaign to promote the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held four days a week at Octroi post Suchetgarh. He directed CEO Jammu Smart City Limited to designate buses for the tourists to reach Suchetgarh for witnessing the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Directions were issued to the Chief Engineer PWD for early completion of upgradation work on the road to Suchetgarh. He was further asked to prepare a Master-plan for developing parking space and seating facility for tourists at the Octroi Post.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the arrangements put in place for the forthcoming festival of Shivratri in Jammu.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to launch a sanitation and cleanliness drive around the temples, especially where a large number of devotees are expected to pay their obeisance. He also asked them to put in place proper arrangements of sanitation, power, water and health facilities for KPs.

Director floriculture was asked to ensure availability of flowers to be offered in temples by the devotees on the auspicious festival of Shivratri.

Directions were also issued for fixing and keeping a check on the prices of essential items.