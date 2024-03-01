Advisor Bhatnagar releases Pramod Jain’s book ‘Lockdown and Other Poems’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 29: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today released a book titled ‘Lockdown and Other Poems’ – a collection of poems, authored by Pramod Jain, former IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir at K.L Saigal Hall, Cultural Academy here.

State Election Commissioner, B.R Sharma; Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), Bharat Singh Manhas; Academicians, Literary Luminaries, large number of students as well as family members of the author were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that this unique poetic collection offers a profound understanding of various events happened during the COVID-19 lockdown. He added that the author has aptly used the time during lockdown and crafted that into this beautifully articulated poetic work.

The Advisor congratulated the author for this piece of work and expressed hope that he would continue to enthrall us with such kind of magnificent books in future also.

Speaking on the occasion, B.R Sharma said that the book is a poetic reflection of experiences we all have encountered during periods of isolation in COVID pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, the author of the book Pramod Jain remarked that the occasion is landmark event in his life as one of his life goals has been achieved today. He also read some poems from the book on the occasion.

Secretary, JKAACL, while presenting the welcome address, spoke in length about the significance of cultural academy in providing a unique platform for the writers as well as the artists.

On the occasion, HoD, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Jammu, Prof. Garima Gupta presented book review. She highlighted that the book vigorously covers different facets of life during the COVID-19 lockdown.