DM orders night time restrictions on non-essential activities in Jammu district

JAMMU: District Magistrate, Jammu, today prohibited the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 PM to 5AM in the territorial limits of the District from today (August 5, 2020), till further orders.

The order further stated that the ‘Weekend Lock Down’ order will also remain in force until further orders.

Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it added.