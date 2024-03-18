DM Jammu Mandates Weapon Deposit For 4914 Arms Licence Holders

JAMMU, Mar 18: A Screening Committee, led by District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has scrutinised 4914 Arms Licences and instructed the holders to submit their weapons to ensure the peaceful conduct of the General Elections for Lok Sabha.

An order has been issued by the DM in this regard and the Senior Superintendent of Police has also been asked to ensure implementation of the order.

The arms/ weapons are to be deposited within a period of 7 days and the concerned SHOs shall intimate the licence holders for compliance.

These licence holders fall under the categories—

a) Arms License of the persons released on bail.

b) Arms License of the persons having criminal offences.

c) Arms License of the persons involved in rioting at any time but especially during the Election.

d) Other licence holder(s) having potential to disturb the Election Process.

The list of the licence holders shall also be published in the media and displayed at the office of SSP, SDMs, Tehsildars and Police Stations.