One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J&K’s Doda

JAMMU, Mar 18: One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that a car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge on Khilani Marmat Link Road in Doda.

“One person identified as Roshan Lal died on the spot while another, Tanveer Ahmad sustained injuries. The injured person was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Jammu city for treatment. Police have registered a case in this incident,” an official said.