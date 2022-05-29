Div Com visits Udhampur, reviews infrastructural projects

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 29: To take stock of various ongoing developmental works under taken by various departments in district Udhampur, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today conducted an exhaustive tour of District Udhampur to review the progress of CSS and other infrastructural departmental projects.

He also took stock of implementation of schemes/programmes and other relevant issues pertaining to District Udhampur during a meeting of officers of various departments at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.

District Development Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsna, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, BDC Chairpersons, DDC Chairperson, DDC Members, members of Udhampur Municipal Council and members of municipal Committees Ramnagar, Chenani besides District heads of various Departments were attended the meeting.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Udhampur welcomed the Divisional Commissioner for visiting Udhampur district.

While reviewing the progress of Devika project, SE UEED apprised the Div Com about 80.0 km sewerage line have been laid in which 1581 numbers of main holes constructed wherein 3979 house chambers connected and Devika Ghat Development work stands completed and handed over to MC Udhampur so far.

The Div Com gave strict directions for increasing the men and machinery to complete the project with in time frame besides Executing agencies were directed to ensure the completion of restoration work of various location of Udhampur town at an earliest. He asked the DC to monitor the ongoing developmental works of prestigious project besides SE UEED was directed to prepare a weekly progress report. Executing agencies were directed to expedite the progress of ongoing work of Tourist Facilitation Centre Mantalai.

The Divisional Commissioner also took review of various schemes / flagship programmes, Financial progress under District capex budget 2021-22 and 2022-23, Physical progress under district capex budget 2021-22 and 2022-23, Status of Back to Village Scheme, Tourist village Development programme, Beneficiary oriented schemes, Aadhaar seeding, MGNREGA, Gram swaraj month 100 points agenda pertains to RDD sector, National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Urban livelihood mission, Agriculture sector, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, MUMKIN Scheme, Tejaswni Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 14th Finance Commission, SBM, Pre-Matric & Post-Matric Scholarship, Catch the rain ‘Where It Falls, When It Falls, Geology & Mining, Public service guarantee act 2011 of Revenue department, Industries department, Solar dehydration an initiative of District Udhampur for Rural women livelihood, SANJY-2022 etc.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes and no eligible beneficiary to be left out. He directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grass root level. PDD department was asked to regulate the power supply in the city and periphery, and avoid un-scheduled power cuts. Regarding shortage of drinking water, he directed the PHE authorities to regulate and ensure the water supply in the District and replace the damaged pipes at an earliest. CEO was directed to prepare a list for rationalization of teaching staff in the district. PWD, RDD and other departments were directed to expedite the tendering and estimation process in their respective departments.

While reviewing the road and Division wise progress of PMGSY projects the Div Com directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the Government as per the timeline. Div Com emphasized on universal coverage under Aadhar generation and adhaar seeding in the district. He also reviewed the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process of its implementation.

Later, the Div Com also interacted with BDC Chairpersons, DDC Councillors, members of Udhampur Municipal Council & Municipal Committees of Ramnagar and Chenani. During the interaction, the Div Com said that the main objective of holding this interaction is to assess the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes on ground and take feedback from the PRIs.

They also projected several issues and issues being faced by them like augmentation drinking water supply, establishment of ware house, shifting of Bus stand, power supply, shortage of staff in educational and health institutions, Rationalization of teaching staff, opening of bank branch, repairing of hand pumps, blacktopping of roads, establishment of parking zone at Patnitop, pending liabilities under MGNREGA, appointment of Doctors, ambulance facility, upgradation and strengthening of road network, upgradation of schools, decongestion of Udhampur town, etc. They also submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the development.