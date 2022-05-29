Water supply hit across Jammu with employees’ strike on day-2

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: With the ongoing strike of the PHE employees/workers on second consecutive day today across Jammu region, the water supply has been badly affected at most of the places.

The PHE daily wagers, consolidated, ITI trained and many other employees are protesting for the last many years, demanding their regularization, release of pending wages and implementation of Minimum Wages Act in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Today again, a large number of PHE/ Jal Shakti Department workers sat on protest dharna at PHE complex, BC Road here and suspended their entire work of water supplies. Even the Tanker water supply operation also remained suspended throughout the Jammu City and entire region. At some places the people also held protests against the water crisis. The taps remained dry in many Jammu city localities and rural areas of the region during last two days.

The employees under the banner of PHE Employees United Front held strong protest rally at Chief Engineer’s office complex and addressed large gathering. They strongly criticized LG’s Administration for ignoring the pending issues of the workers. They alleged that in November 2020, the Lt Governor had assured PHE delegation in presence of two senior BJP leaders to solve their issues within three months, but unfortunately till today, the issue has remained untouched.

They demanded that a policy be framed for the regularization of PHE daily wagers and other consolidated workers, release their pending wages, provide them wages on time and also implement Minimum Wages Act in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting workers also tried to take out protest rally on the roads but they were not allowed to move out of the complex by the strong contingent of police. Later, they dispersed. Their leaders appealed the Lt Governor to address their issues within 15 days, otherwise all the employees would jointly launch indefinite strike across J&K UT.