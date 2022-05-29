BJP’s policies led to spike in militants recruitment: Mehbooba

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 29: Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), president, Mehbooba Mufti today said that the atmosphere created by the BJP in Kashmir has spread anger leading to a spike in militants’ recruitment.

“Due to the atmosphere that the BJP has created in Kashmir, more and more youth are picking up guns, all because of anger which is everywhere,” she said on the sidelines of a party joining function at her Gupkar residence.

The PDP president said that the policy adopted by BJP Government in Kashmir is not going to improve situation in the Valley.

“Youth are being held here and there. Those youngsters whose FIRs were revoked during our time, I have come to know that they are being arrested and lodged in jails. When we met the LG recently, I told him that the policy which the Government has implemented in J&K, under which whosoever speaks is arrested and harassed, is not going to bring any improvement in the overall situation,” she said.

Click here to watch video

Mehbooba said that the space in Kashmir has been choked and political parties have to work within it to defeat the designs of the BJP.

“The Government has choked the space and we are doing whatever is possible in the available space. We wanted to protest against excesses, but my gate gets locked whenever we plan anything. We have to create space for ourselves well within what we are being provided with and work to defeat their designs,” she said.

“They are afraid of political activities and have left no stone unturned to defame us. They are telling the whole world that things have changed, brought back to peace and normalcy in J&K, but do the ground realities corroborate with their claims,” she added.

She raised questions over summoning of NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah by Enforcement Directorate. “There is no rocket science needed to understand why Dr. Farooq was called up by ED. If the Government is currently afraid of anything, it is the Gupkar Alliance. They know that if the alliance remains together, then their sinister plans with regard to J&K will be thwarted,” she added.

Meanwhile, scores of prominent political and social activists from North Kashmir’s Lolab and Kupwara constituencies today joined the PDP in presence of PDP chief. Prominent among those included Habibullah Bath and Showkat Ahmed Masoodi. Mehbooba Mufti welcomed all of them in the party fold.