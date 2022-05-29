Lt Governor meets family members of Amreen Bhat

*Visits Soura to enquire about wellbeing of injured daughter of JKP Martyr

Excelsior Correspondent

Budgam/Srinagar, May 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the family members of late Amreen Bhat, at their residence in Budgam.

Amreen Bhat was killed by terrorists on May 25 in Budgam. Her nephew was also injured during the terror attack.

The Lt Governor assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the administration.

“She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. We shall forever remember Amreen’s indomitable spirit”, the Lt Governor said.

Later, the Lt Governor also visited Soura, Srinagar to enquire about wellbeing of injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India’s bravest cop.

While interacting with family and relatives of the brave Martyr, the Lt Governor wished a speedy recovery to the daughter and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance.

Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Sh Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR; Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Rakesh Balwal, SSP Srinagar, besides other senior officers of District Administrations and Police accompanied the Lt Governor.