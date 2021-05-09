Div Com visits SDH Ramnagar, directs for accelerating vaccination coverage

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 9: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today visited Ramnagar Sub Division of district Udhampur to inspect the facilities at Sub District Hospital and Covid control measures being adopted by the local administration there.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib; Sub Divisional Magistrate, Block Medical Officer and other concerned officers.

The BMO informed the Divisional Commissioner that the block has achieved 52 percent of Covid vaccination coverage for the target group population of more than 45 years.

The Div Com directed the BMO to ensure that vaccination drive is accelerated through a camp mode and aware the public to take doses of vaccine so that 100 percent vaccination of targeted groups can be achieved.

He also interacted with President and Councillors of Municipal Committee Ramnagar and urged them to help the medical teams in mobilization of the target population for vaccination.

The locals also apprised the Div Com that the SDH required a transformer to make the X-ray machine functional. The Div Com assured them that the issue would get resolved at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, the Div Com inspected the available infrastructure and Covid management in the District Hospital Udhampur.

Dr Langer also visited oxygen generation plant site where he inspected ongoing construction work.

The executing agencies were directed to expedite the pace of construction work and complete the project within one week to facilitate the earliest commissioning of the much needed oxygen generation plant.

Meanwhile, the Div Com took a round of different sections of the District hospital and reviewed the facilities for management of Covid patients and combating its spread. He also enquired about the available infrastructure and requisite facilities being provided to Corona positive patients in the District Hospital.

He interacted with doctors and staff members on duty and appreciated their contribution towards containment of the pandemic. He stressed on following the SOPs while attending the patients. During the visit, the Div Com also enquired about the status of sample collection, vaccination, registration under Ayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme, contact tracing, ICU facilities, availability of bedding capacity etc.

During the visit, the Div Com also visited the registration counter of Ayushman Bharat (AB) Sehat scheme, where he stressed upon the concern to gear up the registration process. The Health Department was asked to put in dedicated efforts to achieve 100% registration under the Sehat scheme in the district for the benefit of the general public.

He also directed the concerned authorities for creating mass awareness in the districts for speeding up the registration process.

Inspecting the Sample collection site, the Div Com stressed upon the medical functionaries to increase testing by laying special focus on RT-PCR testing.