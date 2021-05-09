Nation will soon win battle against COVID: Yudhvir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: J&K BJP vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi appealed to the people at large not to get panicked by the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and instead try to stay at homes unless it is inevitable to go out.

Arvind Gupta, BJP State secretary, Arun Jamwal BJYM president, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, BJP State media incharge and Naresh Singh BJP co-office secretary were also present in the press conference at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

Briefing media persons today at Party Headquarters here, the senior BJP leader said that while the nation is going through an unprecedented situation we need to realize that the recovery rate of Corona positive patients in the Union Territory is far better as compared to the situation in other parts of the nation. He said that panic needs to be avoided under all circumstances as it brings down the morale and ultimately hinders the initiatives of the administration to improve or address the crisis.

Sethi appealed to the people to consult doctors whenever they feel symptoms related to COVID as doctors are available on specially created helplines functioning 24 hours and the Government has been giving wide publicity to the helpline numbers through print and electronic media. He said that it has been found that some people are unnecessarily coming out of their homes during relaxation hours i.e. from 6 AM to 10 AM, the slot that is meant only to fetch essentials and not for roaming.

The senior BJP leader appealed to the people, having any kind of symptoms related to COVID-19, to monitor their Oxygen levels regularly and if their Oxygen level will go below the prescribed level then they should immediately consult the doctors or contact the COVID helpline numbers issued by the administration. Asserting that this could prove disastrous in Corona spread, he appealed to the people to stay at homes in this hour of crisis as this is necessary to successfully arrest the virus spread.

Sethi also appealed to the people not to spread negativity or rumours about the ill effects of Corona virus. Instead we must motivate people in the hour of crisis by disseminating positivity so that someone getting positive immediately consults doctor for proper treatment of this ill disease for early recovery, he added.