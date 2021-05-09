Bharat Bhushan takes stock of issues in Seri Panditaan, Kanger

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: On persistent public demand, the District Development Council (DDC), Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi today visited villages Seri Panditaan, Dhar Darocha and Kanger to take stock of problems of the people besides the existing developmental scenario in these villages.

ADDC Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Superintending Engineer PMGSY, Rajan Mengi; Executive Engineer, Ram Paul; Assistant Executive Engineer, Ashwani Mehra; Sub Divisional Magistrate, North, Pawan Kotwal; Mandal Pradhan, Ashok Kerni; Village Bathera Panch, Neetu and officials of various departments accompanied the DDC Chairman.

The DDC Chairman interacted with the local people of the village to know about their problems and issues amid the pandemic situation. The people raised the issue of service roads especially the service road near Gompul Bridge connecting National Highway NH 144 A with village Ban. The people told the DDC Chairman that these roads have got disrupted due to the ongoing works of four lanning of Jammu Akhnoor National Highway. They also raised the issue of irrigation seeking timely water for their crops.

After listening to the people’s issues, Bharat Bhushan took up the matter of road connectivity with the concerned NHAI authorities who assured that the link road connecting National Highway NH 144-A with village Ban will be restored at the earliest.

Regarding the irrigation problem, the DDC Chairman directed the officials of the Irrigation Department to restore the distributary of lift irrigation scheme for agricultural purposes so that the farmers in these villages get timely water for their crops. He emphasized that farmers are the backbone of the nation and it is the duty of Union Territory administration to provide the optimum facilities for farming.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhushan also reviewed the developmental scenario of these villages. He along with the team of officials inspected the 5.9 km strip of black topped road constructed under PMGSY schemes. He directed the concerned officials of PMGSY to carry out necessary repair works of the dilapidated areas of the road at the earliest.