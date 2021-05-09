Dr Jitendra dispatches COVID material consignment for his constituency

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 9 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today despatched the first consignment of COVID related material for his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

While ceremonially flagging-off the carriage carrying separate kits of face masks, sanitisers, antiseptics, toilet items, immunity boosters and a wide range of accessories and articles for use in COVID pandemic, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed that only today he had tested negative for COVID after being afflicted with overt symptomatic infection for three weeks and the very first activity that he had chosen to undertake is to start the despatch of COVID related material for the people of his constituency. He said, he had arranged for sending this material last month itself, but it got delayed because following the COVID infection, he was advised not to physically interact or meet anybody till he tested negative.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that yesterday, even though being in quarantine, he held a detailed review and interaction with the administration and public representatives of each of the six districts of his Lok Sabha constituency, namely Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar. He said, he is in regular touch with the administration as well the Party Karyakartas in all these areas and was available for intervention, whenever required. He also appreciated the community service work undertaken by youth and some voluntary agencies.

Following the dispatch of the first consignment today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is going to be a regular feature in the future as well. From time to time, he said, depending upon the requirement and demand, we will be arranging such material from different sources and sending it to different parts of the region upto Block and Panchayat level. The Parliamentary offices in Jammu, Kathua and other places will coordinate with the local administration as well as the Party Karyakartas to ensure judicious and timely distribution of the items as per the need and requirement.

Dr Jitendra Singh called upon all political parties and senior members of civil society to rise above all differences and unitedly fight to defeat India’s war against COVID, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, this is a calamity, which happens but once in the entire century, and, therefore, all other issues, priorities or agendas have to be set aside, so that humanity survives for the future.