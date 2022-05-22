Div Com visits Rajouri, reviews development scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 22: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today paid a visit to Rajouri and took a comprehensive review of the developmental activities being carried out in the district in a meeting of the concerned officers.

Officers who attended the meeting included DC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal; SSP, Mohd Aslam; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; DFO Nowshera, Neelima; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; ADC Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Samyal; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal; ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal; ADC Koteranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma; Commander 31 BRTF, KRJ Reddy; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; SDM Thanamandi, Vikas Dhar; SE Jal Shakti, JP Singh; SE PWD, Nissar Hussain; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid and others.

At the outset, the DDC briefed the meeting in detail about the physical and financial progress achieved in various schemes and programs being implemented by different departments in the district.

While taking note of meagre expenditure by some sectors, the Div Com directed to achieve the financial targets within the shortest possible time, and directed for 100 percent expenditure under different schemes.

Discussing the progress under the PDD Sector, the Div Com took detailed stock of various schemes including PMDP-R, PMDP-U, DDUY and IPDS.

The Div Com asked the SE PDD to ensure that the unscheduled power cuts are avoided and proper schedule should be maintained while providing power supply to the general public so that they don’t face any inconveniences.

He also asked to rectify the faults in electrical equipment as soon as possible as and when they occur. He also advised SE PDD to shorten the response time, and ensure that the Officials should be made available for the at grass root level.

The Div Com also set 30th May as deadlines for floating tenders of the projects under District Capex budget.

Similarly, the Div Com also reviewed the progress made under other schemes like PM Kisan, KCC, Soil Health Card, PMDP, PMKSY, PMSSS, PMAGY, ISSS, NSAP, Bunkers, scholarship schemes, BADP etc.

Issues impeding the developmental projects were also discussed threadbare in the meeting wherein the Div Com said that interdependent coordination is a must to resolve developmental bottlenecks and timely completion of works. He asked the officers to work in tandem to achieve set targets in set timelines for the larger public interest.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner interacted with Public representatives, DDCs, BDCs, Civil Society members to discuss the public issues which needs to be resolved on priority and other developmental issues.

They put forth issues seeking improved road connectivity, strengthening of staff in schools, health care centres, up gradation of Jal Shakti and power infrastructure, development of water bodies and other issues of public concern.

Specific issues discussed included proper development of the tourist spots of the district, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission; lift irrigation scheme of Beripatan to be made functional, delayed payments under Bunkers, sanctioning of post of radiologist in GMC&AH etc.

Other issues included sanctioning of two additional borewells for Rajouri town, mini secretariat, work on NH144A to be expedited, sanctioning of a women college for Rajouri, augmentation of health infrastructure, dilapidated condition of BGSBU road, illegal mining to be curbed etc.