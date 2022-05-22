Administrative Reforms at peak in J&K : Amit Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 22: Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings, Amit Sharma, today chaired a two day conference on ‘Contemporary Business Trends’ organized by Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.

The inaugural session was attended by prominent industry experts and eminent academicians who talked about the changing business trends and new ecosystems which are emerging out in the present scenario.

Past Chairman of Young Indians, Youth Arm of CII, Dr Rahul Mirchandani, spoke about various initiatives being taken up by CII in contributing towards conjoining with academic institutes in the past and expressed desire to actively correlate with government in future for becoming a part of ongoing reforms.

Senior Management expert from IIT Roorkee, Professor Zillur Rehman, spoke about expectations of students in the changed pandemic scenario and new opportunities with possible areas of cooperation in future.

In his presidential address, Amit Sharma, appreciated the suggestions given by the speakers assuring that the government is open to all innovative ideas and involve various stakeholders in capacity building of its employees so that they can lead towards better outcomes in today’s era of e-Governance driven administration.

Amit Sharma shared the success story of implementing e-Office in all departments of J&K Union Territory in a record time along with hosting of important revenue and CCTNS data on State Data Centre which is accessible to the public. This has led towards significant reduction in darbar move expenditure, total transparency in government functioning bringing J&K among the Administrative Reforms lead implementers in the nation.

Amit further said that the UT administration is fast moving towards an era wherein all kinds of e-Governance initiatives are being taken such as Ease of Doing Business, End-to-End Digitization of Government Services, Online Public Feedback System and online Grievances Redressal System.

Earlier, in the welcome address, Director NIT Srinagar, Professor Rakesh Saigal, emphasized the need for proactive collaboration between the industry, government besides academic and professional institutes to revolution the world of business.