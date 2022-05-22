Common Eligibility Test for job recruitment from this year: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 22: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh announced here today that there will be Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job recruitment to Non-Gazetted posts from this year, and the first such test is being scheduled to be conducted before the year end.

Chairing the joint meeting of all the six Autonomous Bodies under the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block here, the Minister said, the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) under DoPT is gearing up to conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment to Non-Gazetted posts by the year end. This will be a game-changer providing ease of recruitment to the job aspirants, with at least one exam centre in each district of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Common Entrance Test is a path-breaking reform carried out by the DoPT to bring about “Ease of Recruitment” for young job aspirants and it will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas. He said the historic reform will provide a level playing field to all the candidates, regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status. There will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates and for those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple Centres.

Initially the test will be conducted in 12 languages including Hindi and English and will later on add all the languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the “whole of Govt” concept which has not only removed silos but also facilitated an integrated holistic approach in governance with all the different Ministries, Departments and agencies of the government collectively addressing each issue, without one leaving it to the other. He said, the entire context and concept of governance is undergoing reorientation to suit the current needs and requirements of 21st century India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the review exercise of the Autonomous Bodies functioning under central Ministries/ Departments is of utmost importance in view of furthering the aim of “minimum government, maximum governance”, efficient use of public funds and reducing financial burden on the Government Exchequer, besides making the governance people-friendly.

