LG Mathur visits Russian Merino Sheep Farm at Matho

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 22: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, today visited the Russian Merino Sheep Farm at Matho.

LG Mathur inspected the diagnostic clinic-cum-laboratory with X-Ray, ultrasound and laser facilities and the sheep shed. He inquired about the health issues faced by the sheep, water and electricity facilities, staff quarters, fodder for the sheep, the demand from the people for merino sheep and wool from the people and the price of the merino wool.

Assistant Director, Sheep Husbandry, RMF Matho, Dr Zakir Hussain, briefed about the population of Russian merino sheep at the farm and the specialty of their breed. He apprised about the fodder provided and the breeding and gestation period of the Russian merino sheep. He also informed about the plan to install a 10kVA solar power plant at the RMF and the proposal to procure merino sheep from Australia.