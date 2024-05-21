Div Com reviews tourism development initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, MAY 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today reviewed the tourism development initiatives at major tourist destinations of Jammu Region.

The meeting, attended by Regional Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of districts (via VC), Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Executive Director MMJHS, Joint Director Tourism and CEOs of different Development Authorities discussed the initiatives and efforts for developing the tourism infrastructure, activities and attracting maximum tourists to the tourist destinations of Jammu region.

Threadbare discussion was held on developing facilities, infrastructure and public amenities at Gharana Wetland, Suchetgarh Octroi post, Jhajjar Kotli, Ambaran, Ranjit Sagar Dam, Basohli, Surinsar-Mansar, Katra, Purmandal-Uttarbehni, Shivkohri in Reasi, tourist sites in Bhaderwah, Paddar and other major Tourist destinations of the region.

The Div Com directed the Tourism Department to further enhance the aesthetic ambience and public facilities and launch a wide publicity campaign to project all the major tourist spots. He asked for installing display boards at the airport and railway stations providing detailed information to the tourists coming from different parts of the country. He also suggested publishing creative brochures and pamphlets containing information and pictures of unique and beautiful tourist places of Jammu region.

It was informed that a 500 feet National flag is proposed to be installed at Suchetgarh. Directions were issued for facilitating bird lovers and tourists at Gharana wetland.

The Div Com further directed for development Jhajjar Kotli and organizing picnics for school students and promoting water sports at Ranjit Sagar Dam. He directed for publicizing the online booking for the jet ski facility at Basohli and also promoting it as a pre wedding shoot destination.

He directed the Sunisar- Mansar Development Authority to extend the best facilities to tourists and publicize the view points for the public.

Detailed discussion was also held for development of tourist facilities and promotion of tourist sites in Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.

Tourism Department was directed to prepare an activity calendar for festivals and tourist activities and to promote publicity materials as soft copy also.