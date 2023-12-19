Div Com Reviews Progress On Restoration Of Heritage Sites In Districts

Asks DCs to monitor progress, ensure early completion of ongoing works

JAMMU, Dec 19: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers to assess the progress made under the ‘Revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of heritage sites’ scheme in Jammu division.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner underscored the importance of closely monitoring the ongoing works to ensure their timely completion. Stressing on the significance of expeditious efforts, he directed Deputy Commissioners to actively oversee the ongoing works under the scheme.

The Divisional Commissioner delved into the details of the action plan formulated for the identification of additional heritage sites across the division.

The Div Com suggested incorporating temples, shrines and ancient religious structures in the list. Recognizing the historical and cultural significance of these sites, this inclusion aims not only to safeguarding the rich heritage but also at promoting a holistic understanding of the region’s diverse cultural fabric.

The Div Com said that the initiative not only acknowledges the historical significance of existing heritage sites but also aims to expand the scope of preservation efforts for a more extensive cultural tapestry.

He emphasized that such preservation initiatives would contribute significantly to tourism promotion in the division. By showcasing and maintaining these religious and historical landmarks, Jammu can attract visitors seeking to explore its rich cultural heritage, thus fostering both preservation and economic development.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Director Archives, Pardeep Kumar; Executive Director Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Deepika Sharma, Chief Engineer PWD, Rajesh Gupta; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.