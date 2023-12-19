Resolve All Land Transfer Issues To DICs within Week’s Time: Div Com Directs Concerned Officers

SRINAGAR, Dec 19: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday convened a meeting here to review issues related to Industrial Estates (IDC) in Kashmir.

The meeting threadbare discussed land issues in Industrial Estates, IDC land/ Estates and land for which indent is placed.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, concerned Officers from Industries and Commerce, SIDCO, besides others attended the meeting in person, while as Deputy Commissioners from rest of districts in Kashmir division attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

During the meeting, Div Com discussed district wise issues flagged-off by concerned officers related to land to be acquired by District Industries Centres (DICs) for approach road and other bottlenecks with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

The concerned Deputy Commissioner apprised the Div Com about the current status of each case and issues hampering transfer/acquisition.

Div Com directed the concerned to submit indent for approach roads wherever not submitted and initiate land acquisition process forthwith. He also directed for demarcation where widening of approach roads is needed.

Div Com also instructed DCs to cooperate with the Industries Department in sorting out the pending land issues. The functionaries of the Industries Department were also asked to stay in touch with DCs and revenue officers to seek coordination for resolving the issues on time.

He also asked them to convene review meeting at their end to sort out pending issues with DICs

The Div Com gave a week’s time to all to resolve all pending issues including land acquisition processes.

It is worth mentioning here that the meeting was convened on the directions of Chief Secretary J&K, who vehemently called for resolution of land acquisition process for DICs.