Div Com reviews progress on mega road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the status of road projects being executed in the districts of Jammu Division by National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation, National Highway Authority of India, Border Road Organization, Sampark etc.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Sampark, Brig Tej Pal Singh; Director Geology and Mining, OP Bhagat; GM, NHIDCL, Col S.S Sangwan; Assistant Commissioner Central, Pritam Lal Thappa, Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; besides senior officers of NHAI, Chief Engineers of PWD, JPDCL, JPTCL and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner had an elaborate discussion on the status of all major road projects undertaken by NHIDCL, NHAI, Sampark, BRO. He inquired about the bottlenecks, if any, hampering progress of these vital projects.

While discussing executed projects the concerned officers apprised the Div Com about the present status of work on all the ongoing projects and also put forth issues needs to be resolved.

Responding on the projected issues, the Div Com instructed concerned DCs to resolve land issues if any pending in their respective districts and early complete disbursement of compensation.

The Div Com asked Executing Agencies to stay in regular touch with Deputy Commissioners for resolving minor issues on priority. He also instructed executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on all the ongoing projects for their timely completion.

Earlier in another meeting Divisional Commissioner, who is also the Additional Chief Executive Officer- Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority (JMRDA), reviewed the progress of work on the projects executed under JMRDA in five associated districts and discussed additional projects to be taken up under the Capex budget of JMRDA.

During the meeting, the Div Com took stock of present status of ongoing projects and the concerned executing agencies apprised the Div Com about the progress on each project. It was informed that the work was in progress on the projects while some projects are at different stages of execution.

The Div Com directed all the concerned departments to expedite the pace of work on all the ongoing projects for their timely completion.

The Div Com also instructed the DCs to personally monitor the pace of work and also resolve land issues if any.

The Div Com asked the DCs and concerned departments to identify the works which could be included in the plan like development of parking spaces, development of rotaries, road connectivity, sewerage network, public utility etc. He also directed them to immediately submit the proposals/ DPRs after consultation with the executing agencies of their respective districts for timely approvals of the same.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; VC JDA, Pankaj Magotra; MD J&K Housing Board, Shabir Hussain; Financial Advisor & CAO JMRDA, Namisha Dogra; Chief Architect JMRDA, Devinder Gupta; besides officers of Urban Local Bodies, Engineers of PWD, UEED, and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi attended the meeting through video conferencing.