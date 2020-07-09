Div Com reviews progress on AMRUT/ UEED, NBCC projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting to review the progress on AMRUT, UEED and NBCC projects coming up in Jammu city.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, PHE, Manesh K Bhat, Chief Engineer I&FC, Hamesh Manchanda; CGM, NBCC, Mohd. Rafiq besides senior functionaries of UEED, PDD, PWD, JMC and other concerned officers.

The Divisional Commissioner sought project wise status of sewage projects being implemented by various departments at several locations of Jammu city.

The concerned Engineers apprised the Div Com about the total projects completed so far, besides the number of works under execution at different locations of the city.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the concerned engineers to expedite the pace of work and formulate monthly, weekly work plan besides submit completion plan of each project.

Later, in another meeting the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on demarcation of JDA land.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner also conducted an extensive tour of Kathua and inspected Rural Development Department (RDD) works taken up under convergence plan, 14th F.C and MGNREGA in various parts of the district.

The Divisional Commissioner inspected 500 mtrs Tractor road at Budhi in block Barnoti coming up under MGNREGA. He directed BDO Barnoti to complete the work within stipulated time.

Verma also inspected ongoing renovation works of Pond at Mearth and Nanan Panchayats of block Barnoti being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh and 8 lakh, respectively, under convergence plan funded by 14 F.C, MGNREGA and Divisional Commissioner share under conservation of water bodies.

The Div Com directed ACD Kathua to develop the park around the ponds to make them model public assets.

The Divisional Commissioner also inaugurated Woman Bathing Ghat constructed at the cost of Rs 2 lakh, under 14 F.C. at Nanan Panchayat.

Meanwhile, at Budhi Panchayat, the Div Com passed directions to DC Kathua O.P Bhagat to constitute Self Help Groups for making cane and bamboo articles of everyday use as there is availability of bamboo in abundance in these areas.

ACD Kathua, Narayan Dutt, BDO Barnoti O.D Attri were also present on the occasion.