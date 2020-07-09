2 GREF JEs booked for pilferage of 480 barrels of bitumen

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 9: Leh Police has booked two Junior Engineers (JEs) of GREF and 8 others for pilferage of 480 barrels of bitumen worth Rs 36,30663.

“On the intervening night of July 6 and 7, the patrolling party of police station Leh headed by ASI Rigzin Paljor noticed some suspicious movement of eight trucks to a crusher plant,” a police official said.

He said the patrolling party raided the location and found that all the trucks loaded with bitumen were being unloaded at the crusher plant with 60 barrels in each truck totaling a figure of 480 bitumen barrels.

“On further enquiry of the tax invoice vouchers produced by the drivers, it was found that the barrels of bitumen belonged to GREF and were meant to be unloaded somewhere else,” he said, adding, on this, instant case was lodged viz case FIR No 179/2020 under Sections 409, 411, 109, 120-B IPC at police station Leh and investigation was taken up.

“Moreover, two Junior Engineers of GREF, the owner of the crusher plant and drivers of the eight trucks were arrested from spot and they are presently under police remand at Police Station Leh,” the official further added.