Div Com reviews KCC scheme coverage, progress on SWMPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers to review the progress on issuance of Kisan Credit Cards, allotment of school buildings left vacant after their merger, besides land allotment for Solid Waste Management Plants and other related issues in the districts of Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kuwal Chib; Director ULB Jammu, Vir Ji Hangloo; Director Agriculture Jammu, Inder Jeet; Joint Director Rural Development Department, Mohammad Anwar Banday; ADDC Jammu, Ramesh Chander besides senior functionaries of Education, Horticulture and other concerned departments, while other Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conference.

The Div Com reviewed the progress on issuance of Kissan Credit Cards to left out beneficiaries. The Deputy Commissioners and Chief Agriculture Officers apprised him about the present status of KCC registration in their respective districts. It was informed that the process of renewal of old dormant and issuance of new Kisan Credit Cards is in progress in all the districts of the division.

The Div Com directed the DCs and other concerned officers to ensure 100% coverage of beneficiaries under KCC. He also directed them to cover the left out farmers under the scheme with active involvement of Lead Bank officials. He also directed the Agriculture and Bank officers to hold a meeting with district officers to resolve the issues, if any and ensure 100 % coverage of left out beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the land issues for establishment of Solid Waste Management Plants in the districts. The Deputy Commissioners informed about the progress on identification, transfer of land and other issues. It was informed that the in all the districts most of sites have been approved for setting up of SWMPs and the land has also been transferred in favour of concerned departments for the purpose. It was also informed that in some districts land has been identified, but joint verification/visits for approval is pending.

The Div Com directed the DCs and concerned departments to conduct joint visits at identified sites for approval of the same so that the execution of the work is started

Meanwhile, the Div Com also asked the district administrations of Kathua, Samba and Jammu to identify suitable land for establishment of procurement centres (Mandis) at different locations in the districts.