Take steps to curb misuse of drinking water: DDC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: District Administration, Srinagar conducted a comprehensive review of water supply scenario in the city and directed for a host of measures to ensure regular supply and stringent measures against misuse of drinking water for commercial purposes and illegal drilling of supply lines.

Concerns related to shortage of water in tail-end areas of some supply lines were reviewed for permanent solutions.

District Development Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the status of supply and approved several measures through inter-departmental coordination for better public grievance redressal, optimum water use, incentivising authorised connections and strict measures against misuse and malpractices reported therein.

Addl Deputy Commissioners Syed Hanief Balkhi, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Superintending Engineer, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Executive Engineers, Tehisildars and AEEs of Jal Shakti Department attended the meeting.

The status of water supply in Srinagar city was discussed threadbare. Presently the department has installed capacity to supply 90 Million Gallons of water every day against maximum requirement of 68 MGDs, with per capita availability of 45-50 Gallons against optimum 30 Gallons.

The department expressed concern over rampant misuse of drinking water for commercial and non-revenue purposes prohibited under law, lack of storage capacity in residential buildings, illegal installation of power motors, car washing, irrigation, damage to supply lines by drilling in many areas. Factors responsible for shortage in some tail-end areas were discussed and measures finalised for permanent resolution.

The DDC constituted joint teams of Revenue and Jal Shakti Department for zonal inspections to identify the local problems leading to shortage of water and initiating corrective measures. He also directed for stringent action against reported misuse of drinking water for commercial purposes. Underlining the importance of immediate and efficient public grievance redressal he sanctioned Rs 10.00 lakh for establishment of a Modern Grievance Redressal Cell, integrated with the IVRS-based Call centre already established in DC office ,to attend public complaints raised through helpline numbers which shall operate round the clock , involving record note of calls and real-time tracking of disposal of complaints or issues.

The DC called for strict implementation of water-related laws like the Water Resources Act 2010 and actions as warranted thereunder to prevent misuse of drinking water and ensuring efficient local management for ensuring regular supply. He directed the officials for seizure of all illegal machinery and equipment, like booster pumps installed on supply lines, leading to misuse of drinking water which operates to the detriment of genuine and authorised consumers. He also asked for widespread public outreach through print & electronic media and local committees to promote conservation and judicious use of drinking water .