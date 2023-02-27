Div Com reviews issues of mega projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers regarding issues of mega projects being executed in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by GM projects, NHIDCL, Col SPS Sangwan; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; CPO Jammu, Chief Engineers of Railways, Superintendent Engineers of Jal Shakti, JPDCL, besides Project Directors of NHAI, senior officers of AIIMS Jammu while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along-with officers of concerned departments and Director AIIMS participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Div Com reviewed in detail issues pertaining to AIIMS Jammu, Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link and other Road projects being executed in the districts of Jammu division.

Reviewing the status of AIIMS, the Div Com directed Engineers of Jal Shakti to expedite the work on water supply infrastructure and ensure adequate water supply for the phase 1 in a time bound manner.

Regarding USBRL, the Railway authorities apprised the Div Com about the pending work of installments of poles for providing power supply to the rail link.

Responding to the issues, the concerned Superintendent Engineer of JPTCL informed that the work on installation of electric poles was in progress.

The Div Com directed SE, JPTCL to expedite the pace of work and complete the work within the set timeline. He also instructed the SE to submit weekly progress reports to his office.

He further asked concerned agencies to stay in regular touch with DC Reasi and Ramban for resolving minor issues, if any, for expeditious work on the prestigious railway project.

He also reviewed issues of road projects and directed NHAI and NHIDCL to expedite the pace of work on all the ongoing projects and be in regular touch with concerned DCs for resolving issues timely.

The Div Com instructed all the concerned executing agencies to submit weekly progress reports in his office.