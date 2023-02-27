Three day ‘Tawi Art Festival’ concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: The three-day ‘Tawi Art Festival’ concluded here today with the holding of a Literature Festival at Amar Mahal Museum and Library.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes, J&K Union Territory in the presence of former Governor of J&K and founder of Amar Mahal Museum & Library, Dr. Karan Singh; Dr Jyotsna Singh, Director Amar Mahal Museum & Library; Ajatshatru Singh and Ritu Singh besides a number of prominent persons from across the nation.

Dr. Rashmi Singh in her address said: “I have been witnessing diversity of cultures in Jammu. The people, especially the youth of the region are full of talent and creativity which needs to be channelized properly. The platforms like this festival can play a great role in honing their creative talent.”

“Today when the world has been reduced to a global village there is always apprehension of rich local culture getting lost in the gloss of modernity. Therefore there is a dire need to create a fine balance between the two so that the originality of the region is not lost,” she maintained.

Prof. Shyam Lal (Retd) from Department of History; Shailendra Singh, Dogri writer; Khalid Hussain, Punjabi short story writer; Swami Antar Nirav, Suman Sharma, writer & translator; Bhavneet Kaur, Author and Lalit Gupta, Critic & Curator interacted with the participants thus creating a vibrant literary atmosphere.

A guided walk through the library and a display of a selection of rare books in the Amar Mahal collection was yet another distinctive feature of today’s event.

Dr Jyotsna Singh in her address said “There was excellent response to the Tawi Art Festival by the people enjoying every component/session linked to the art, culture and heritage of J&K which has been a source of great encouragement.”

She also said that there is much more in the heritage of J&K as the art, culture and heritage of J&K is endless and having everything to offer to the present and future generations.

Dr. Jyotsna emphasized that young people must interact with living treasures associated with our rich art and culture in preserving the heritage of J&K and assured that this festival will be an annual feature in coming years.