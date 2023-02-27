Golden Roots School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Golden Roots School in Gandhi Nagar celebrated its Annual Day amidst great zeal and enthusiasm at the Police auditorium, Gulshan Ground here, today.

The function commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the School Co-Director Kunal Mahajan and other honoured dignitaries to invoke the blessings of the Almighty.

The theme of the programme was “UDAAN – Let them fly” – urging everyone to let the child be a child – give them the freedom to explore, make mistakes, grow at their own pace and take their flight of success.

Tiny toddlers of the school enchanted the audience with their stunning dance performances, lively group songs, captivating plays and a fusion of cultural acts, all of which conveyed the theme message.

The graduation ceremony of the outgoing Senior KG class was held, and the school proudly presented graduation certificates and mementoes to the students.

The function concluded with a dazzling grand finale dance performance by the teachers and students of the School, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks by the School Coordinator Isha Gupta.