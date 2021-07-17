Div Com reviews implementation of District Export Hub initiative

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, JK Trade Promotion Organisation and Heads of other concerned departments to review the district export plans under District Export Hub imitative.

Pertinently, the District Export Hub initiative will form an important component of the new trade policy envisaging tapping of the potential of each district of the country to help them to emerge as export hubs.

The scheme intends to boost export potential of the districts by identifying products and export clusters in each district through the District Level Export Committees. This new approach not only de-centralizes the planning process but puts the local producers and manufacturers at its centre.

During the meeting, Managing Director JK Trade Promotion Organization gave a detailed presentation on the overall objectives of the scheme.

It was informed that ‘District Export Hub’ is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry launched in coordination with DGFT and State and UT Governments for formulation of the Robust District Action Plan.

The DCs apprised the Divisional Commissioner that district level export promotion committee meetings have been held in the districts and they have identified various products (district specific) for promotion.

Threadbare discussions were held on conceptualization and implementation of the strategy for developing districts as export hubs.

The Div Com instructed all the concerned departments to undertake extensive branding of J&K’s products by developing a unique logo/hallmark for easy identification and quality assurance in the international market; products originated and exported from the Jammu division.

He emphasized that each district should have its own District Level Export Action Plan, depicting bottlenecks for exports of potential products, training and development requirements along with requirements of establishing quality check and testing labs, warehousing/cold storage etc wherever necessary for promotion of exports.

Div Com asked the DCs to launch registration drives for boosting number of exporters registered in the district, identification of sellers with export potential for inclusion in domestic/ international delegations in districts, organizing trade cum exhibition fares in the district in coordination with JKTPO, district stalls displaying the export potential and culture in the upcoming Jammu Haat.

The meeting was attended by MD JKTPO, Ankita Kar; Directors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Handloom & Handicrafts, besides senior functionaries of JK Khadi Village Industries Board, banks and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.