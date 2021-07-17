DC leads CAB enforcement, market checking drive in Anantnag

Calls for adherence to COVID SOPs

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, July 17: To ensure compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Government notified rates on upcoming festivities of Eid-ul-Adha, a high level team of district administration Anantnag led by Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla today conducted an intensive enforcement cum checking drive in main town market as well as the interior ones, here.

The DC visited Mehandi Kadal, Achabal Adda, Cheeni Chowk, Janglat Mandi, Khaji Bazar, Sherbagh, Mattan Adda etc and took first hand appraisal of the implementation of COVID SOPs at these places. He stressed upon the shopkeepers and the consumers to ensure compliance with COVID Appropriate Behavior maintaining it is the duty of every citizen not to provide any chance to the virus to spread again.

On the occasion, persons seen observing CAB were appreciated while as violators were persuaded to follow COVID SOPs besides masks were distributed among them.

During the drive, the sellers were impressed upon to ensure availability and sale of quality goods and essential items like poultry, vegetables, etc at Government notified rates besides shunning the illegal practices of hoarding, profiteering and sale of underweight and expired items. Moreover, restaurants, butcher shops, garment shops etc were directed to keep the price of items genuine.

Taking strong notice of encroachments on footpaths, the DC asked the encroachers to avoid such illegal actions as they cause inconvenience to the commuters. He passed onspot directions to the Municipal Council authorities to ensure the encroachments are removed at an earliest and not erected in future.

The officials imparted awareness to the public regarding importance of COVID SOPs and also advised them to report instances of malafide business behaviour to the authorities.

Addressing the people, the DC said that COVID is not over yet and adherence to guidelines is vital to prevent its resurgence. He appealed to them to strictly follow CAB especially at crowded places like Mandies, Religious Places, etc during the ensuing Eid days adding the same should become part of our routine in all social, religious and other gatherings besides in markets, public parks etc till COVID is there.

The DC was accompanied by SSP, Imtiyaz Hussain, ADC, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Tehsildar Anantnag, officials of Food, Food Safety, Legal Metrology, Municipal Council and other concerned departments.