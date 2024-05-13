Div Com reviews arrangements for Shree Machail Mata Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Shree Machail Mata Yatra, 2024.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism, Director Health Services, Jammu, Chief Engineers of PMGSY, PWD, JPDCL and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar along with his team of District Officers attended the meeting via virtual mode.

During the meeting, the Div Com held threadbare discussion and reviewed the arrangements initiated by different departments like PWD, PMGSY, Health, Jal Shakti, PDD, Fire and Emergency Services and other concerned departments.

The Div Com issued directions to the respective departments to take advance measures to maintain road connectivity and Yatra tracks for hassle free movement of the pilgrimage, make provision of Heli Services, amenities along the Yatra route, Langar arrangements, mobile connectivity, Traffic management, Security, Power, drinking water and medical facilities. He further stressed on laying special focus on sanitation and cleanliness of the ecologically sensitive region.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure functioning of Yatri Niwas with all necessary facilities for Yatris. He directed for strengthening of structures adjacent to the holy temple and timely completion of the ongoing works.

It was informed that JPDCL is installing a new transformer for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the holy Yatra.

The Director Health Services informed the Div Com on the status of health facilities in Kishtwar. He was directed to maintain availability of medicines, paramedics and Doctors on rotational basis at Machail.

All the officials were asked to submit holistic arrangement plans of their respective departments well before the commencement of the Shree Machail Mata Yatra.

The Chief Engineer PWD was directed to visit Paddar Machail to submit the report after reviewing ongoing works for facilitating the pilgrims of Shree Machail Mata Yatra. He was further directed to ensure timely completion of the works.

Discussion was also held on initiating wide publicity regarding the necessary information and facilities available for the devotees to attract the maximum number of pilgrims. The Tourism Department was tasked with launching a comprehensive publicity campaign to promote Shree Machail Mata Yatra via Audio, Print and Digital Media platforms and installing flexes at key locations.

It was also decided to provide information regarding the nearby tourist spots in the region to the devotees undertaking the annual holy yatra at Paddar, Kishtwar.

Directions were also issued for keeping in place teams of SDRF, Fire Tenders. SSP Kishtwar apprised the Div Com on the Traffic and security arrangements for the Holy Yatra.