Thieves steal bike, gold jewellery

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 13: In two separate cases, thieves stole a bike and gold jewellery from a house in district Samba, last night.

The first incident was reported from village Badheri where thieves targeted a deserted house belonging to a man identified as Sunil Kumar and stole 8 tolas of gold jewellery and a necklace worth Rs 18 thousand rupees.

The second theft case was reported from Bariyan village where a motorcycle belonging to Anil Kumar son of rattan Chand, which was parked outside a house, was stolen.

In both cases, the concerned police had taken cognizance on the written complaint filed by the victims.