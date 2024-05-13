People in Kashmir have again chosen democracy: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 13: Congress has said that people in Kashmir have again chosen democracy, as indicated in the overall poll percentage in most parts in today’s polling in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to the polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat today, JKPCC has said that people of Kashmir have again reposed faith in the democracy of the country, by coming out in good numbers in most parts of the constituency, although people of J&K are deprived of elected government for the last around six years without any justification.

“People have again demonstrated their faith in the democracy in the today’s poll, which reflects people’s urge for restoration of democracy and also that the situation is conducive for early assembly elections,” said JKPCC senior vice president and chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma here today.

He said that democracy is the soul of our nation which is known world over as mother of democracy but J&K is deprived of the same for years, causing lot of resentment amongst people against the BJP Government, apart from various other factors for the same but people came out in good numbers in most parts.