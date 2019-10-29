Div Com reviews arrangements for Rashtriya Ekta Divas

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 29: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, today reviewed arrangements for celebration of “Rashtriya Ekta Divas” in the division at a meeting.

Rashtriya Ekta Divas- is celebrated every year on October 31, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chouhan, Commissioner JMC Pankaj Magotra, Coordinator DSEJ Bharat Bushan, Director ULBJ Vir Ji Hangloo, Joint Director School Education JK Sudan, along with other senior officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners of other districts of Jammu Division attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

The concerned DCs apprised the Div Com of arrangements being put in place for celebration of “Rashtriya Ekta Divas”. It was informed that Ekta Divas marathon (Run for Unity) would also be organised in each district in which student from schools and colleges will participate.

The DC Jammu informed that cultural items would also be organised at Jammu Airport, Vikram Chowk and Railway Station.

The DCs of respective districts appraised the chair that March Past, marathon, painting and debate competition, pledge taking ceremony are other activities along with cultural programmes which are planned for celebrating “Rashtriya Ekta Divas”. The Div Com exhorted upon the officers to put in place all necessary arrangements in time for smooth celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress of works being executed under languishing projects scheme in Kathua, Udhampur and Samba districts.

Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Udhampur and Samba districts along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Div Com sought project wise status of various works under progress in the districts and directed the concerned for expeditious work.

The concerned officers apprised the Div Com of the details of various projects approved under languishing funding including roads and bridges, PHE, PDD, school infrastructure in Kathua, Udhampur and Samba districts. They also apprised of the number of works completed so far besides informing about the future work plan.

The Div Com directed the executing agencies to further gear up men and machinery and expedite the pace of work on all approved projects for timely completion. The Div Com asked the Deputy Commissioners for ensuring regular monitoring of ongoing works and submit the progress report.